Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Up 11.5%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Acceleware Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

