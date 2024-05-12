Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

