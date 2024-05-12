Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $200.09.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

