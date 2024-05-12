Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 361,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 418,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

