Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
