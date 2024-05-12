Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of APELY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
