Amalgamated Bank Sells 837 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of COIN opened at $200.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,922 shares of company stock worth $84,866,107. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

