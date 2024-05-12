Amalgamated Bank Sells 861 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 421.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DaVita by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

