Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

