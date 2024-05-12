Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $191.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

