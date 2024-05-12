Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

