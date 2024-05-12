Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ambu A/S Price Performance
AMBBY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $17.48.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
