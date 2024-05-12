Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

AMBBY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Ambu A/S has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

