American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

Featured Articles

