Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AMXEF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

