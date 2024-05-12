Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of AMXEF opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
About Amex Exploration
