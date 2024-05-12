AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in April

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.03. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.15.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

