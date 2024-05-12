AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 59.6% in April

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.03. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.15.
AmmPower Company Profile
