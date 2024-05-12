Anglo-Bomarc Mines (CVE:ANB) Trading Up 3.6%

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. (CVE:ANB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 157,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 58,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Stock Up 3.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Company Profile
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It holds interests in the Dynasty Gold and Jade projects totaling 845 hectares located in the Cassiar region in British Columbia; and the ANB Yukon Gold and Diamond projects totaling approximately 70 acres located in Mount Nansen of the northern territory of Yukon.
