Anne L. Arvia Sells 1,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $135.65.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of GATX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in GATX by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.