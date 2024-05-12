ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $328.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

