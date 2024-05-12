Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
