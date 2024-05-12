Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 171.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock valued at $416,394,919. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

