Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.08.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

