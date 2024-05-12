Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $2,723,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LW opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

