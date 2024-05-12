Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,647 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,932,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

