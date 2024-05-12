Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 62.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upstart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upstart by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 19.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Upstart Trading Down 2.9 %

Upstart stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

