Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

