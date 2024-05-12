Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLP. Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $49.50.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

