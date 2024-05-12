Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.40 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.