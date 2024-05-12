Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $510,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

