Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Onsemi by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Onsemi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.