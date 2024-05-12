Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

