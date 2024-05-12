Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

