Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $459,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorVel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $211,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,401,892 over the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVL

CorVel Stock Up 0.8 %

CRVL stock opened at $260.98 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $265.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.