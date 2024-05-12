Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $527,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.20. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

