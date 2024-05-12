Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

