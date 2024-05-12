Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,178,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 176,257 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 292,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 34.88. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

