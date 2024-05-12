Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.
About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
