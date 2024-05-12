Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $141.04 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

