Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.73 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

