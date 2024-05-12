Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after acquiring an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE IT opened at $439.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.05. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.10 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

