Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $174.62 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

