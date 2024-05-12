Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,322 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

