Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,233 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,323 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.4 %

SAN stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

