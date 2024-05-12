Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 464,620 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $19,999,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

