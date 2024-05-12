Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.