Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

