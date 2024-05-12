Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 248.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

