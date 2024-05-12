AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.43 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

