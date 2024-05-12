Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is 0.14.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.