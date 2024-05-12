Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.14 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is 0.14.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
