Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Argo Group Trading Down 27.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.77.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

