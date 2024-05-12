Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.